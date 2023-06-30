For whom is the June 30 deadline valid?

On June 30, 2023, the deadline for submitting the tax return has been set for some taxpayers: let’s see who they are.

Il June 30, 2023 it will be a day full of tax deadlines. Among these, we find some payments deriving from the 2023 tax return.

But who are the taxpayers interested in these deadlines? Let’s see it together.

Tax return deadline June 30, 2023: who will have to respect it

First of all, it must be remembered that tomorrow, June 30, 2023, will be the deadline for paying the personal income tax balance of 2022, with the related municipal and regional surcharges, together with the first down payment for 2023.

The deadline of June 30, however, will also concern the presentation of Model 730for some taxpayers. In particular

Those who present the 730 without the withholding agent; Those who present the income model, even without having a VAT number; Who pays the dry coupon.

For taxpayers who do not have an employer, the pre-compiled form 730 provides the option “presentation without substitute”.

In the absence of a withholding agent, therefore, the system ofRevenue Agency calculate the amounts due to be paid, using the F24 model or by direct debit on your iban account or by indicating the iban of whoever is on credit.

Taxpayers will also be able to opt for the payment in installments: it will be possible to agree with the tax authorities up to a maximum of 6 installments, provided that the first is paid by 30 June 2023. The installments can be applied to a single tax, by agreeing to pay the other amounts due in full.

The deadline of June 30, for the presentation of the tax return, will also apply to the declarations relating to deceased subjects during 2022 and by 28 February 2023. For them, there will be an advance of the ordinary deadline of 5 months.

The deadlines of the 2023 Income Tax Return

For all other taxpayers, the deadline would have been set at 30 September, but, being a Saturday, the deadline was automatically postponed to 2nd October.

October 2, therefore, will be the deadline to present the 730/2023 model, both ordinary and pre-filled, without distinction.

Source: article by lentepubblica.it

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

