BEIJING – “I see four big challenges for Xi on the horizon. But let’s not expect a significant deviation during this third term: it will continue with policies that prioritize safety e all’self-sufficiencyal control of the economy, to one more assertive diplomacy on the international stage, ”he explains Rana Mitter, Professor of History and Politics of Modern China at Oxford. “The Chinese president is a man who has a very specific task in mind: to create a China that is authoritarian and technocratic at home and increasingly influential at the highest levels in the global field.”

What are these challenges for Xi?

“In the first place of future policies there is the‘economy. Which worries the Party most. The reason it goes wrong in the short term is obviously the zero-Covid strategy. Although it cannot be questioned too much because it is associated with Xi’s leadership. So let’s expect more fiscal stimuli, which at the same time will have to tackle the problem of the large debts of the various local governments. So I foresee more cautious economic policies: no big bang effect. Then there is the demographic problem: a decline even worse than the Party had previously imagined (in the last 10 years the number of children born each year has fallen by more than 45%, to 10.6 million, ndr). There will then be more emphasis on issues such as pensions, the health system, care for the elderly. I expect a strong appeal to green and renewable energies. At the moment, carbon neutrality has been set at 2060: not an ambitious enough date for many ”.

And then there is Taiwan. Will there be a road map?

“I do not believe. They will continue to emphasize the desire for peaceful reunification, but let us remember Xi’s words: the matter cannot be left to the next generation. Thus signaling the urgency in the president’s plans “.

What are the dangers?

“He has the Party firmly in his hands and in the position he wants it to be in. He is unrivaled. He has the ability to keep the system together. The greatest danger for Xi is Xi himself. He must be careful not to tread too much on paths that are becoming increasingly inaccessible and that he himself has undertaken, of his will: the Covid policy, the Taiwan question and the confrontation with America. If they get worse, then things could get bad for him. To be honest, though, it won’t happen ”.

What do you expect on the front of relations with the USA?

“Beijing’s vision is now that relations will not improve. However, they may not get worse, they may remain frozen. There are too many issues, economic, military, values ​​on which they diverge. On the contrary, there is hope for improvement with some key players in the European Union. I am thinking of Germany and indeed the chancellor Scholz it should arrive in Beijing in early November “.

A leader increasingly alone in command: in an increasingly confused global scenario. Now Kim is out of the way with his nuclear threats.

“Beijing does not want a nuclear confrontation at its borders. But he doesn’t want a collapsing North Korea either. Otherwise a reunified Korea would mean an even more US ally on the doorstep. But let’s not forget that China is never a leader when it comes to global negotiations. We are seeing it even now in Ukraine: many thought of his role as mediator: it is not like that ”.

Here we enter into relations with Russia and the alternative order that they would like to outline.

“Beijing is constantly re-establishing its link with Moscow so as not to be near a weak Russia. On the other hand, China gains from this relationship: gas and oil at discounted prices, and an important ally at the United Nations and in other fora. The difficulty China has is that it does not form formal alliances with other countries. He always has partial relations with his interlocutors. We see it right now. On February 4, Xi and Putin declared a friendship without limits. But the limits are there. He did not militarily help Moscow invade: he would never do that. There is a pragmatic opportunity for cooperation, of course, between China and other authoritarian states, but it is misleading to think that they share a shared common central goal. There are fields in which they diverge. Let’s go back to China-Russia and think about the situation in Central Asia, where there is no shared agenda. There are incompatible objectives there: Moscow thinks that this is her backyard, Beijing increases trade and security in the region. We also look at the Sco: it is a forum that brings together countries that do not even get along with each other (China and India) and also between those who share common interests, the practical help they give each other is very limited “.

How has China changed with Xi in power over the past 10 years?

“First: it is much more powerful. Not just because of the size of its economy, but because of the interconnections that its economy has with the rest of the world. Second: it is stronger militarily. Third: within the home he has taken an increasingly narrow road. It has always been an authoritarian country, even with the two previous leaders Hu Jintao e Jiang Zemin, but until ten years ago there were so-called windows of freedom. For the media, for civil society: there was a general feeling that China was genuinely interested in getting involved with the outside world. Ten years later we have the opposite feeling: a more closed China – partly due to Covid, of course. And the space for possible discussions within China has shrunk more and more. In summary: stronger, but less free ”.