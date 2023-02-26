Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

Anthony Ciccone, Madonna’s older brother, has died at 66. He was the musician Joe Henrymarried to Madonna’s sister, Melanie Ciccone, announcing it on Instagram. Anthony had a “complicated” relationship with his pop star sister. For years he had struggled with thealcoholism and had been homeless for some time and had gone to live under a bridge in Michigan.

In December 2017 Anthony had completed a stay in a rehab facility and was later reunited with his family. Sharing a black and white photo of his brother-in-law, Joe Henry wrote on social media: «My brother-in-law, Anthony Gerard Ciccone, passed away last night. I’ve known him since I was 15. Anthony was a complex character. And god knows: we got tangled up in moments, like real brothers can. But I loved him, and I understood him better than I was sometimes willing to let on. But the problems disappear and the family remains. The cause of his death has not been made public.

THE RELATIONSHIP WITH THE FAMILY

Anthony had often pointed the finger at his family members: «I am a zero in their eyes, a non-person. I’m an embarrassment to them. If I froze to death, my family probably wouldn’t know or care about it for months,” he said in an interview in 2011.

