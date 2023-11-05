Home » For Zelensky, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is not over yet
For Zelensky, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is not over yet

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made a surprise visit to Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, on Saturday to talk about negotiations on Ukraine’s entry into the European Union and show the Union’s closeness to the country. During the joint press conference, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about the state of the war with Russia and the Ukrainian counteroffensive, which has been much discussed in recent days due to an interview with the head of the Ukrainian armed forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi had given all’Economist.

In the interview, Zaluzhnyi said that the war in the Ukrainian east now resembles a stalemate, similar to those of the First World War, in which two technologically similar armies are unable to get the better of each other. Zaluzhnyi had said that technological improvement would be necessary to unblock the situation. However, Zelensky denied the words of his most important official, saying: “This is not a stalemate.”

Zelensky said the main problem is that Russia has air superiority: “Russia controls the skies,” he added, and this makes it difficult for Ukrainian infantry to advance on the field, because they are always at risk of being hit by aviation Russian. According to Zelensky, the innovation that could allow the war to be unblocked are the Western F-16 jets that some countries have donated to Ukraine and which would allow it to counter Russia’s air dominance.

However, the Ukrainian pilots are still there training to use F-16s, and it will take time before the jets can be used effectively on the battlefield. “When there is air defense, the infantry advances and can use its armament,” Zelensky said. Military experts, however, are skeptical that Western jets will actually be able to radically change the course of the war.

