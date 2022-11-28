[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, November 29, 2022]Waves of protests broke out across China, and many overseas Chinese also spontaneously took to the streets to support the struggle of the Chinese people. Whether it is the public outrage caused by the fire accident in Urumqi, Xinjiang, the intensified wave of civil rights protests in mainland China, or various international solidarity activities, the same voice of the people at home and abroad has been conveyed: “The Communist Party will step down.”

Chinese in Britain: “The Communist Party is down, the Communist Party is down, the Communist Party is down, the Communist Party is down!”

On the evening of November 27, a large number of Chinese in the UK gathered on the street in front of the CCP’s embassy in London to protest the CCP’s “clearing to zero” policy, and mourn the victims of the fire in Urumqi, Xinjiang, who died in the fire.

Protesters filled the street in front of the embassy, ​​and the crowd stretched at least tens of meters. They lit candles and placed flowers to commemorate those who died in Xinjiang.

Some people held up blank papers, some held up the sign of “Urumqi Middle Road”, and the crowd kept shouting in unison, “Communist Party, step down!”

Mr. Han, a Chinese international student: “I think this is a starting point. Most international students have the courage to stand up and take this step. First, they must overcome their psychological cognitive difficulties. They can understand that the CCP’s rule is evil. They It can be understood that the CCP government is doing things to oppress human rights. Secondly, they have the courage to truly move from online to offline. I think this is a very important step.”

In Toronto, Canada, on the evening of the 27th, a large number of Chinese braved the heavy snow and gathered on the streets to protest against the CCP loudly.

Chinese in Toronto: “Don’t be banned, be free, don’t be banned, be free! Don’t be dictatorship, want democracy, don’t be dictatorship, be democratic! Don’t be a slave, be a citizen, don’t be a slave, be a citizen!”

The same scene also appeared in Melbourne, Australia, Dam Square in Amsterdam, Ireland, Paris, Japan and other countries.

Mr. Chen, an overseas Chinese: “I think whether the overseas support is from locals or Chinese immigrants, they all see the absurdity of the CCP’s policy of zeroing out and the evil of the CCP itself. It is also possible that their family members themselves were poisoned in this zero-clearing movement. The greatest significance of these solidarity is to let these protesters in mainland China know that they are not alone in this world, even overseas. There are countless people who share their goals.”

In Taiwan, which is close to the mainland, many people spontaneously came to Taipei Liberty Square on the evening of the 27th to commemorate the victims of the fire in Xinjiang and express solidarity with those Chinese college students who dared to take to the streets to fight.

Moderator: “Renmin University of China“

People in Taiwan: “Come on!”

Moderator: “Foxconn Guangzhou workers”

People in Taiwan: “Come on!”

Moderator: “Guangzhou Workers”

People in Taiwan: “Come on!”

Moderator: “All Chinese People”

People in Taiwan: “Come on!”

Zhou Fengsuo, chairman of the American Chinese “Humane China” organization: “More than 200 people came to this event, and they felt very strongly about the support for the ongoing revolution in the mainland. I also made a speech myself. From our experience in 1989, we talked about Today’s new generation of young people is very excited and inspiring, a new hope.”

In addition, Uighurs in Southern California, pro-democracy activists, representatives of the Visual Artists Association, and the “Milk Tea Alliance” composed of groups from Hong Kong, Taiwan, Myanmar, and Thailand gathered in front of the Chinese Consulate in Los Angeles that day to respond to the mainland people’s resistance CCP’s actions.

Zhou Fengsuo: “This is freedom and democracy. Freedom guides the people. Liberty and democracy are human nature. No matter how the CCP kills and brainwashes people, after 33 years, I saw it again, at least overseas, yesterday in China, including Tsinghua University. There were large-scale rallies in Xi’an Jiaotong University and Xi’an Jiaotong University, which is what a normal country should have, and I am glad to see young people stand up to overcome their fears and fight for human freedom.”

At present, the actions launched by countries around the world to support the Chinese people’s struggle are still expanding.

