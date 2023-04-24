Forced begging in Serbia | Info

Forced begging is part of the criminal offense of human trafficking, and institutions in Serbia are often unaware of this. That problem, however, can be solved, writes DW.

Izvor: Shutterstock

“Do you want me to buy you something at the bakery”, asks the boy who held out his hand to a passer-by with bags in his hands. On the street in Niš, he asks her for money for bread, but he refuses bread, because for him only money is acceptable.

On weekends, street children are the most visible. They wash car windows at intersections, there are also markets on promenades, in cafe gardens they ask for money from everyone they see. Sometimes together with their mothers, older brothers or sisters, sometimes with their fathers, they pass at short intervals through the full streets up and down, often asking for money from certain people and more than once.

The problem of solutions from the non-governmental sector

The non-governmental organization “Center for Girls” decided to solve this problem in Nis. After two and a half decades of existence, they realized through cooperation with institutions that no one perceives this problem seriously.

“Every day, we stumble upon human trafficking through forced begging, which is very prevalent on the streets of Niš.” It catches everyone’s eye, but no one perceives it as a form of human trafficking, they usually see human trafficking only through sexual and labor exploitation. We realized that it is up to us to raise the issue of forced begging as a form of human trafficking,” a representative of the center tells DW Tatjana Nikolić.

They thought about it for years and visited organizations in the region to learn what should be paid attention to when working with street children who are at the highest risk of human trafficking. Their first step will be visible already on June 1 this year.

Day care for children and for educational institutions

“On International Children’s Day, we open the Day Care Center, because we want children to always be able to come and stay there. They will have a spoon at noon, a meal that they badly need. They will be able to take a bath, change their clothes. They will be able to play, because children should play, not beg. They will be able to learn something through the game, but not only through the game, because the point is to enroll or return to school. Well, the possibility for them to play a little bit of sports, and that is one aspect of what we want to achieve. The second is work with institutions based on the very successful model of the organization from Tuzla “Land of Children”. The task before us is to create teams with those institutions that will deal with victims of human trafficking and to start punishing those who force children to beg on the street, whether they are parents or someone else,” explains Tatjana Nikolić.

For that project, the Center for Girls received support from the European Union through the “EU Pro Plus” Program in the amount of around 30,000 euros. It will be the first time that a space will be opened in Niš, since the Shelter for Street Children, managed by city institutions, has been closed for almost a decade.

Forced begging is a criminal offence

Begging in Serbia has been banned since 2016 by the Law on Public Order and Peace, and forced begging has been part of the criminal offense of human trafficking since 2006.

Criminologist, prof. dr Milan Zarkovicexplains to DW that the bottom line is that any employment of children through washing cars on the streets or begging can be understood as an expression of already established exploitation which, according to international documents and Serbian legislation, is recognized as a form of exploitation of victims of human trafficking.

In order to stop this, Žarković points out, a change in the awareness of citizens is crucial.

“We can’t solve anything with punishments if something doesn’t change in people’s minds. People give money for different reasons, some out of altruism, some out of superstition, some out of third reasons, but as long as they give money thinking they are doing good, to children, disabled people and other people with limited opportunities, we will not be able to solve the problem . The responsibility lies with the state. Everyone has to get involved and to define obligations, protocols, responsibility and so on. But I think the problem is solvable”.

Protocol and education of all institutions in a row

One such protocol was signed with the City of Belgrade by numerous ministries in Serbia. It clearly defines cooperation mechanisms and responsibility for failure to act in each of the institutions. The protocol clearly states that nothing is tolerated for children up to seven years of age, while some actions can be tolerated for children up to 14 years of age. Although this social problem exists outside the institutions, prof. Žarković says that there is a lot of room for improving the work of all of them in a row.

For the centers for social work in Serbia, he says that it is necessary to encourage a way of thinking that will contribute to the understanding that begging is not acceptable. For police officers, he states that as the biggest problem they do not sufficiently interrogate detained personsso they do not establish whether it is a case of forced begging.

At the prosecutor’s office, the criminologist states that there are cases where prosecutors often do not recognize the moment when it comes to children, that is, minors, when it is not necessary to use force, threat or misleading them.

“That is not proven – it is only proven that someone held, recruited, transferred someone for the purpose of exploitation. If it is proven – it is human trafficking,” says prof. Žarković repeats that there is room for education.

It is the same, in his opinion, with judges. They do not recognize that abuse of difficult circumstances is sufficient for this criminal offense, so instead of the criminal offense of human trafficking, judges perceive it as neglect.

Few cases before the court

On the other hand, the deputy prosecutor of the Higher Public Prosecutor’s Office in Novi Sad, Slobodan Josimović, says that the success of proving that criminal offense before the court depends mostly on the quantity and quality of the evidence collected by the police, as well as on the evidence obtained during the investigation he conducted. competent public prosecutor.

“It is of particular importance that the victim of human trafficking be provided with the procedural protection provided for in the Criminal Procedure Act, above all that she be granted the status of a particularly sensitive witness. Thus, she will be able to be questioned in a separate room equipped with devices for audio and video recording of testimony, while other participants in the proceedings are in another physically separate room from which they monitor the interrogations. says Joksimović.

In the past three years, one criminal complaint was filed in the High Public Prosecutor’s Office in Novi Sad for that criminal offense and a first-instance verdict was pronounced for it. Such cases, it seems, have not been brought before the Nis Public Prosecutor’s Office, but DW was unable to get official answers.

However, Deputy Prosecutor Josimović believes that in recognizing the indicators of human trafficking and begging as a form of exploitation, education is most needed by the institutions that first come into contact with potential victims, citing centers for social work, but also educational, educational and health institutions.

It’s not tradition, it’s exploitation

“Given the large number of professionals and their frequent changes in these systems, it is necessary that the training of professionals be planned and continuous, because a longer-term training process with a constant focus on currently represented methods and forms of exploitation is necessary to sensitize professionals.” says Josimović.

He reminds that for begging, but also for the so-called underage marriages, there are still prejudices among some professionals in the institutions, i.e. many believe that this is about the traditions and customs of the Roma. This hinders the taking of measures under the competence of those institutions, which should aim at preventing human trafficking.

In the organization of the Center for Girls from Niš, they are aware that it takes time to solve the problem. They hope that progress will be felt in ten years, with good cooperation with Nis institutions that should help in that process.

For the time being, the institutions are in charge of the cases of street children, and for the proven offense of human trafficking in the case of forced begging or in the case of minors, prison sentences range from three to 12 years, with no possible reduction of the sentence.

(WORLD/German wave)