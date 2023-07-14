Home » FORD At AutomotiveINNOVATIONS the Blue Oval wins the title “Most Innovative Volume Brand 2023” – Companies
Ford was named “Most Innovative Volume Brand 2023” at the annual AutomotiveINNOVATIONS awards. The Blue Oval brand has won the highest awards in the “Autonomous Driving & ADAS” and “Connected Car Services” categories reserved for generalist brands.

The brand earned recognition from the Center of Automotive Management and PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH, headquartered in Germany, taking first place in its category among the innovations of 29 global automotive groups representing more than 80 brands.

During the evaluation process for the awarding of the 2023 awards, a total of 1,088 innovations were considered. Ford achieved an overall score of 91.2 points, followed by runners-up VW (82.0 points) and Toyota (64.6 points).

The introduction of BlueCruise, an advanced level 2 driver assistance system, which allows hands-free driving and eyes on the road, available on Mustang Mach-E – which received homologation last April for the use on the motorway network in Great Britain – allowed Ford to take first place in the “Autonomous Driving & ADAS” category, winning the highest accolade. Special mention also goes to the F-150’s Pro Trailer Hitch Assist system.

The cloud-based navigation of SYNC 4, available on the Ford Focus, was decisive in allowing Ford to take the top step of the podium also in the ‘Connected Car Services’ category. The company also achieved good results in the other two sections, taking second place both in the ‘Electric Drive’ category and in the ‘Interface and Connectivity’ category.

“Throughout our 120-year history we have always innovated, producing vehicles and technologies that put customer needs first,” said Silke Seitz, director Digital Products Europe, who accepted the award for Ford. “The automotive industry today is changing at an unstoppable pace, therefore, at this moment, to be recognized for our innovations makes us proud and testifies to the driving force, the capability and the continuous ambition of the company”.

The Center of Automotive Management is an independent institute for automotive research, mobility and strategic consulting at the Bergisch Gladbach University of Applied Sciences, Germany. The AutomotiveINNOVATIONS awards recognize innovation in automotive engineering and are awarded by a jury headed by center director Prof. Dr. Stefan Bratzel, in cooperation with PricewaterhouseCoopers AG.

