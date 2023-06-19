FORD At the Wildays 2023 Mustang, Bronco and Ranger absolute protagonists – Companies

The seventh edition of Ford Wildays has proved to be a great success, a festival dedicated to enthusiasts of engines, music, nature and good food for a weekend of performances and fun in San Polo d’Enza, in the province of Reggio Emilia. An initiative that for three days has attracted enthusiasts of two and four wheels, lovers of life in the open air, to the heart of the Italian Motor Valley, to live an experience immersed in nature accompanied by excellent food and good music.

From 9 to 11 June, visitors were able to enjoy different experiences, from flat track to regularity and vintage cross, from the track for 4x4s to the acceleration challenge for American trucks. Not only engines, but also street food, a vintage area called area 51, and an exhibition area dedicated to two and four wheel brands.

Ford Italia has chosen to be present at the event with three of its iconic models, which fully embody the DNA of the brand, the indomitable and rebellious American essence of those who do not compromise. A perfect synthesis between the “wild” performance of the Mustang, in the California version, and the off-road qualities of the Bronco and Ranger Raptor.

In particular, the legendary SUV and the iconic pickup took center stage in a test session on an off-road course, with the support of expert drivers from the Ford Driving University, for an “Ultimate Outdoor” experience that was able to put highlights the reliability of the two vehicles and their off-road capabilities on any terrain, even the most difficult ones. At the wheel of the Bronco and Ranger Raptor, the testers undertook exercises for safely controlling the vehicle, setting the trajectories and handling, but also specific fording tests for off-road use.