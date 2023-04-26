FORD / F-150 Lightning is about to land in Europe and the Norwegian market – Companies

F-150 Lightning, the electric version of Ford’s iconic pickup truck, America’s best-selling vehicle, is about to arrive in Europe. Indeed, the Blue Oval has chosen Norway as the first market to introduce the award-winning vehicle globally.

Customers in the world‘s most advanced EV adoption market are the first outside the United States and Canada to purchase a limited number of special F-150 Lightning Lariat Launch Editions. The launch of sales in Scandinavia follows the great demand from consumers throughout the country.

In a country where approximately two-thirds of all new vehicles are equipped with all-wheel drive to tackle the toughest driving conditions, the unprecedented possibilities that the F-150 Lightning offers in terms of on and off-road performance, the practicality and the possibility of driving with zero emissions are perfectly suited to work and outdoor life. Authorities are pushing for only 100% electric cars and light commercial vehicles to be sold by 2025; after all, the “and friluftsliv” – the culture of rest in nature and life in the open air – is rooted in the national culture.

Ford is betting everything on electric and last year announced that it will sell exclusively 100% electric cars starting from 2030 while for commercial vehicles the date is set for 2035. Ford has the goal of reaching, by 2035, the carbon neutrality across its European manufacturing footprint, including logistics and suppliers. The company is investing $50 billion globally to achieve a production rate of more than 2 million 100% electric vehicles by 2026. The Blue Oval predicts that more than half of its global production will be electric vehicles by 2030 and aims to achieve carbon neutrality globally by 2050.