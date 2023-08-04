Home » FORD In Europe Alexa gets on board vehicles: the virtual assistant at the service of drivers – Companies
Ford vehicles in Europe will now have the ability to access Alexa. Customers using Amazon’s voice assistant will be able to access it directly from the car to ask questions, control smart-home devices or issue commands remotely, in total safety.

With Alexa Built-in, drivers can easily receive morning news and traffic updates on their way to work, or manage the temperature in their home remotely, thus also helping to optimize energy consumption.

Alexa Built-in is one of the features that can be added over-the-air via Ford Power-Up software updates across the range of vehicles equipped with SYNC 4 and SYNC 4A infotainment systems. The system is available on Ford Mustang Mach-E and Ford Mustang Mach-E GT, Focus and Focus ST.

Alexa Built-in functionality will also be integrated into production-stage vehicles for the European market starting this year. Ford makes its core functionality available to Alexa users via free on-board connectivity.

Designed to be an extension of the home version of Alexa, the new Alexa Built-in function allows you to improve the driving experience by bringing on board those services that you are already used to using at home or on your smartphone: entertainment, productivity, vehicle, smart home.

