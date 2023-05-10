Home » FORD / New Transit Custom: the most searched and sold, now in a new guise – Companies
The best-selling commercial vehicle in Europe has evolved. We are talking about the well-known “creature” of the Blue Oval, Ford, Transit Custom, today in a new guise.

The sturdiness and reliability of always in a new form. The new Transit Custom has been redesigned from the ground up with your productivity and next-generation connectivity at its core. The new Transit Custom is available with diesel or hybrid powertrains. Plus the new 100 percent electric E-Transit Custom, with increased efficiency and zero-emission driving thanks to the electric motor.

Through clever new design features you now have the ability to use your vehicle as a real mobile office. And with Ford Pro connectivity tools and software, you can maximize vehicle uptime and productivity – your van has never been more productive.

