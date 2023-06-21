FORD PERFORMANCE The 240 km/h electric SuperVan 4.2 ready for the 101st Pikes Peak – Companies

Ford Performance revs its engines ahead of the 101st Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, sponsored by Gran Turismo. For the occasion, the Brand will debut the new 4.3 version of the Ford SuperVan, optimized for hill climbing.

For this highly anticipated event, the prototype will feature a sophisticated and innovative design, advanced technologies and unique features to obtain maximum performance to compete in one of the most demanding hill climbs in world motorsport.

The livery includes the new Ford Performance graphics and highlights the link of this vehicle with the family of electric commercial vehicles E-Transit. This year, the SuperVan 4.2 will be driven by motoring legend Romain Dumas, in his eighth time at the event: his vast experience and exceptional skills make him the ideal choice to continue Ford’s long tradition in the race most famous hill climb in America.

Ford Performance and the experts from STARD Advanced Research and Development have joined forces, once again, with the aim of creating a version of the SuperVan 4.2 specifically designed to conquer the summit of Pikes Peak. The new, sophisticated version of the SuperVan 4.2 has undergone a complete aerodynamic reworking, specifically designed to pass through the high-altitude atmosphere of Pikes Peak, while increasing downforce, at 240 km/h equal to approximately 2 tons.

Key aerodynamic-enhancing features include a lightweight carbon fiber rear spoiler and front splitter, which help the SuperVan 4.2 stay anchored on twisty mountain roads. The chassis has also undergone a weight reduction to improve overall balance and ensure agility through twists and turns.

The powertrain of the SuperVan 4 has also been improved. By reducing the number of STARD UHP 6-phase motors from four to three and using high-performance STARD NMC Li-Polymer cells, the van achieves an optimal power-to-weight ratio, while maintaining four-wheel drive with one engine powering the front and two for the rear.

With over 1050 kW (1,400 HP) of combined power available, the SuperVan 4.2 can unleash its full potential while also exploiting the new regenerative performance of the 600 kW battery for optimal use of energy.

On the chassis, Ford Performance and STARD have equipped the SuperVan 4.2 with a revised braking system with carbon ceramic brake discs, forged magnesium wheels with Pirelli P Zero racing tires, updated drive shafts, perspex windscreens and a minimalist racing interior to eliminate all the weight that is not necessary in order to obtain the best performance in terms of time during the uphill time trial.

