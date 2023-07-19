FORD PRO Transit and E-Transit are updated for 2024: increasingly technological and efficient – Companies

Ford Pro updates for 2024 the Transit and E-Transit models (the best-selling van in the world), which take a major step forward in terms of standard connected functions and Ford Power Up wireless update capability.

The new software simplifies aftermarket set-ups and automates the usual tasks of delivery drivers, who often make up to 150 deliveries a day. Chassis enhancements and an eight-speed automatic transmission option increase payload and improve vehicle performance, handling and efficiency.

To help customers of every business increase the productivity of their connected fleets, Ford Pro has decided to expand the digital capabilities of Transit and E-Transit commercial vehicles. New for 2024 in Europe include: SYNC 4.3 infotainment system with 12-inch touchscreen; Ford’s 5G modem; new Delivery Assist 6 technology; and Ford Pro’s Upfit Integration System, which allows the user to control installed equipment via digital buttons on the touchscreen.

In addition, a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems for driver and cargo safety will be standard on Transit from 2024, including Pre-Collision Assist with Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Keeping Alert & Aid, and the Intelligent Speed ​​Assist6. Driver assistance packages include Blind Spot Information System with Cross Traffic Alert, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering and Stop & Go, and Auto Park Assist with a 360° camera, to further reassure drivers in maneuvers and help reduce downtime, repairs and insurance costs for fleet managers6.

MY 2024 also introduces a new eight-speed automatic transmission option for front-wheel drive Transits, aimed at improving performance, efficiency and towing capacity. 2 New transmission maximizes towing capacity up to 6,000kg GTM (Maximum Mass with Trailer) 7 – an increase of 1,750kg.

New wheel hubs and an innovative braking system reduce weight by up to 27 kg, depending on vehicle configuration. The design also makes it easier to replace the brakes, reducing maintenance time by up to two hours for replacing all four rotors. The new 16-inch wheels are available as standard on MY 2024.

For front-wheel drive models, the heavy-duty oversized front axle is also available, which increases the maximum front axle weight to 2,000 kg from 1,850 kg, expanding the body options and optimizing distribution needs at the same time. of the load. Ford Pro expects this to be particularly beneficial for applications such as animal transport or low sill vans, which require greater accessibility to the load area and a high payload.

The new Transit and E-Transit models will be available to order from the fourth quarter of 2023 and will go into production next year, with deliveries expected to begin in the second half of 2024.

