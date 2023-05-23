FORD PRO With Ford Mobile Service, the workshop goes to the customer – Companies

Ford Mobile Service is the new Ford Pro service featuring a fleet of vans dedicated to on-site assistance at the headquarters of business customers, making its debut throughout Italy. The vans, transformed into real mobile workshops, can reach customers in times and places optimized to guarantee their operations, in order to significantly reduce downtime.

The service has been developed to maximize customer operations with medium and large fleets. A vehicle stopped in the workshop inevitably leads to the interruption of daily activity, with an increase in operating costs proportional to waiting times. The service, already available in the Veneto region, will be extended to other Italian regions in the coming months, with a view to reaching the entire national territory by 2024. The Ford Mobile Service is already active in the United Kingdom and Germany with excellent results in terms of effectiveness of the service for customers with large and medium-sized fleets.

The Ford Mobile Service teams were involved in various training sessions, dedicated not only to the use of the specially equipped vehicles, but also to in-depth study of issues related to safety, respect for the environment and contact with customers in scenarios of intervention which can also be very different from traditional assistance in the workshop.

“With the mobile workshops, Ford Mobile Service specialists can carry out more than 70% of repair services at the customer’s requested location, from regular services to more complex engine, gearbox and clutch repairs, as well as service campaigns and warranties,” he points out. Fabrizio Bambina, Ford Service Director Italy. “Thanks to intelligent and predictive maintenance, interventions are performed as quickly as possible, allowing vehicles to return to full operation in the shortest possible time”.

The Ford Mobile Service workshops were set up in collaboration with the Würth group, through the ORSYmobil division, which represents the best outfitting solution for commercial vehicles. ORSYmobil offers, in fact, the ideal solution for every work activity, thanks to the great flexibility and individual planning, built on decades of experience with customers from all sectors of craftsmanship. Ford Mobile Service vans are also operational for multi-brand fleets and can serve both Ford vehicles, using original parts, and vehicles of other brands, using equivalent parts from the Ford-Omnicraft line.