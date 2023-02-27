What is the most efficient way to keep a warm and comfortable environment? With the rising cost of home heating, this question has become increasingly recurring. Ford engineers have also been asked to answer this question, as part of a project aimed at improving the range of electric vehicles.

Heating of electric vehicles usually takes place with warm air blown through the air conditioning system. Alternatively, however, it is possible to heat the internal surfaces. These are surfaces that occupants come into direct contact with, or panels that radiate heat towards the driver and passengers.

Both use battery power, but engineers have found that with heated surfaces, energy consumption could be reduced by 13% compared to a standard air conditioner and this would increase the range of electric vehicles by 5% for each single recharge. This solution could also make it possible to travel several hundred kilometers more a year.

The research was conducted as part of the European Commission’s Connected Electric Vehicle Optimized for Life, Value, Efficiency and Range (CEVOLVER) project, which ran from October 2018 to October 2022.

The project was designed to raise awareness of how new electric vehicles are built and to help create software updates for zero-emission vehicles already on the road. The results of the heat dissipation management tests fed into the development of the next Ford Blue Oval vehicles. By 2026, the company expects to sell 600,000 electric vehicles annually in Europe, with the global goal of producing over two million electric vehicles annually, by the same date.