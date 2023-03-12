Here is the new Ford Explorer 2023, the completely redesigned SUV of the American house inspired by the great luxury yachts. Presented in China in these days it should be available in a few months as well as on the Italian market and promises to bring all the typical Ford elegance with a respectable performance set-up, we just have to immerse ourselves in the new Ford Explorer 2023…

The American company has made a very specific choice by presenting its new SUV model in China. Indeed, in recent years this market has become the largest and richest in the world and for this reason many brands, including those on our continent, have begun to look at Chinese motorists with great interest.

The latter, moreover, just like us Europeans, cannot resist the charm of such imposing models of absolute quality. In fact, Ford has focused precisely on these characteristics to make inroads into the apparently cold heart of Asians.

The new explorer 2023 arrives with a totally rethought design compared to the previous model and many new features also inside the passenger compartment both in terms of comfort and the infotainment side available to passengers and the driver…

Here is the new explorer 2023, a very elegant beast

As we said, the American house was inspired by the design of large and beautiful luxury yachts to design the external bodywork of the car with elegant and fluid lines and details such as the wheel rims of the car which recall the typical parts of luxury boats.

This type of idea is also reflected inside with the presence of a bridge designed specifically to recall the bridge of a ship. Just above the dashboard we can admire the mammoth 27-inch display that practically covers the entire length of the passenger compartment.

Even the instrument panel is digital, allowing us to reach all the functions of our car in just a few touches and to check all the information relating to the vehicle while driving. Furthermore, the comfort inside the passenger compartment has been greatly improved with wider spaces and reinforced seats for better back support.

As for the engines, it seems that the new explorer will arrive in our country only in mild hybrid mode with a 363 HP V6 3.0 petrol engine and a 102 HP electric engine with a total power of 457 HP, thus guaranteeing top-level performance .

