FORD The Electric Vehicle Center in Cologne has been inaugurated, where a new generation of electric vehicles will be born – Companies

As announced in recent days, Ford has officially opened the Electric Vehicle Center in Cologne, a highly specialized production plant based in Germany, where the new generation of electric cars of the Blue Oval will be built for millions of European customers.

With a two billion dollar investment, Ford has transformed the historic Niehl plant in Cologne (where iconic models such as the Ford Model A, the Taunus, the Capri, the Granada and the Fiesta were built), focusing on the highly skilled German workforce and the future of automotive production in Europe.

Designed to be highly efficient, the site covers an area of ​​125 hectares and is equipped with a new production line, battery assembly and state-of-the-art equipment and automation, enabling an annual production capacity of more than 250,000 electric vehicles.

Following the successes of the Mustang Mach-E, E-Transit and F-150 Lightning, Ford recently unveiled its fourth all-electric vehicle globally, the new Explorer, the first electric vehicle built in Cologne and to be followed by a second zero-emission model, a sporty crossover. The Electric Vehicle Center in Cologne will be Ford’s first zero-emission assembly plant globally and supports the company’s plans to achieve carbon neutrality across its European manufacturing footprint, including logistics, by 2035 and suppliers.

“The opening of the Electric Vehicle Center in Cologne marks the start of sustainable production for the construction of electric vehicles in Europe,” said Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford. “This plant will be one of the most efficient and environmentally responsible. I am excited to continue working towards a zero-emissions future for our children and grandchildren.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said: “The Electric Vehicle Center represents a new beginning and is the largest investment in the company’s history at the Ford plant in Cologne. This is good news for Cologne, for the automotive industry in Germany, for e-mobility and for the future.”

To achieve carbon neutrality, Ford will reduce energy use and emissions at the German plant through the installation of new processes, machinery and technologies. All the electricity and natural gas needed to operate the plant are carbon neutral, as they are 100% certified electricity and biomethane.