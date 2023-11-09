FORD TRUCKS Agreement signed with Quantron for the development of hydrogen vehicles – Companies

Quantron AG and Ford Trucks have jointly signed a Letter of Intent (LOI). As part of this strategic cooperation, all product assets of both companies will be evaluated to achieve seamless integration.

The autonomy of Quantron Inside technology, the innovative electric axis, the customized high-power battery, the integration of fuel cells and tanks, the energy management and aerodynamics optimized for maximum performance and efficiency are just some of the elements under exam.

During the first phase of the collaboration with Ford Trucks, Quantron (specialist in the sustainable transport of passengers and goods) guarantees the study and adaptation of Ford trucks built in compliance with the new safety regulations starting from the first quarter of 2024 with the objective of integrating zero-emission transmission solutions into commercial vehicles, with a particular focus on hydrogen.

