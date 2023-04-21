FORD TRUCKS / Blue Oval Division Main Partner of the sector event of Il Sole 24 Ore – Companies

The world of transport is a reality characterized by the presence of various players, each of which represents a piece of an articulated supply chain. Understanding how it works and understanding in which direction it is going means having the tools to better understand the trends of the Italian economy as well.

Transport and logistics, in particular, are the mirror of national production and at the same time are a tool at its full service. The importance of the freight transport sector in Italy is evident if we consider the growth of Italian trade on a global level. This means that we largely depend on the transport of goods to support our economy, but the mobility of people can also tell us a lot about the state of health of our country and of tourist flows, another significant part of GDP.

The Transport event: in the heart of the economy, organized by Il Sole 24 Ore, starts from this to open a window on this world, through a series of focuses on the various methods (rail, road, air, sea) and the voices of the multiple realities that characterize it. For the occasion, Ford Trucks has been chosen as the Main Partner of this day which will take place next Wednesday 03 May at Terminal 05 of Fiumicino Airport.