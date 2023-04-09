Scientists predict that the coming summer could be dry across Europe.

Source: Profimedia

Due to the scarce snow in the Alps, the high temperature for this time of year and the lack of rain, scientists are worried that the upcoming summer could be dry throughout Europe, writes “Euronews”. Forests in Europe turned brown during the summer months due to droughts and heat waves.

According to the latest studies, in the course of 2022, 37 percent of Mediterranean and Central European forests were affected. The results of the research were published in the journal “Biogeonauke” in which it was shown that they are spreading across Europe “summer brown forests“.

The Mediterranean has suffered from summer forest darkening since the early 2000s, and in recent years the problem has spread to temperate forests in central Europe. After the hottest summer on record in 2022, Europe experienced the most extensive darkening on record, with more than a third of forests affected in those regions. Reduced greenness is a sign of reduced vitality and increased stress in forests. It also indicates their demise.

Another extremely dry summer threatens Europe. Scientists warn that Europe could face droughts like those that hit the continent last summer. In a special report on drought in Europe in March, the European Drought Observatory (EDO) warned that conditions at the end of winter were similar to those of the same period last year. Last summer, extreme drought hit areas across the continent, with rivers in Germany shrinking due to dry weather, wildfires ravaging parts of Spain, Italy’s hydropower reservoirs weakened and crops in France scorched. After a poor winter season in the Alps, which saw some hotels close and snow-making machines run almost non-stop, the European Union’s drought body said there was now a “high risk” of water shortages this spring.. The dry weather has not been limited to the mountains, but has affected much of the continent this winter, with signs of drought already spreading to areas of France, Spain and northern Italy, according to the European Drought Observatory (EDO).

“Some parts of Europe have not fully recovered from last year’s drought, and a re-entry or continuation of such conditions could intensify the impact and have a cascading effect“, he warned Andrea Toretti, Senior Scientist at EDOwhich is in charge of drought data.

The Combined Drought Indicator, used by the European Drought Observatory, showed that drought conditions are widespread even in countries that are not characterized by dry weather at all such as Great Britain, Ireland and Switzerland. According to forecasts, spring in Europe will be warmer than averagewhich means proper water use plans are needed for the continent to cope with a season with a high risk of being critical for water resources, it said.

The amount of frozen water in the Alps is now even lower than at this time last year, EDO said, which means a “serious” drop in the amount of water that will flow into nearby rivers when the snow melts. The amount of snow this year is the lowest since 2011 in Italy, and in Switzerland even since 1998. and scientists are worried that the drought caused by the climate crisis is hitting harder and faster than they predicted.

“Just a few years ago, we estimated that recurring extreme drought, like the one we saw last year, would become commonplace by mid-century under the most pessimistic scenarios“, Toreti said, adding that it seems that we are already getting close to that, because there were dry spells in 2018 and 2022, and it will happen again this year.

