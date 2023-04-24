by palermolive.it – ​​26 minutes ago

The sunny “parenthesis” remains in Sicily, even for the day of celebration of April 25th. Bad weather and adverse weather conditions, which for example characterized the island for Easter Monday, are set aside, at least for a while.…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Weather April 25: forecasts and temperatures in Palermo and Sicily appeared 26 minutes ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it”.