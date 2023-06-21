Mahmoud Hassan Khan, executive director of the Center for South Asian and International Studies in Islamabad, Pakistan, recently wrote in China Daily that since the outbreak of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, China has been calling for dialogue to resolve the dispute between the two countries. In sharp contrast.

China‘s promotion of peace talks demonstrates its responsibility as a major country

The article pointed out that China has played a constructive role in resolving the crisis by calling for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine and ending the conflict through peace talks.

In February, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs released the document “China‘s Position on the Political Solution to the Ukraine Crisis”, which included emphasizing respect for the sovereignty of all countries and safeguarding the safety of nuclear power plants.

In April, the heads of state of China and Uzbekistan had a phone call. The Chinese side reaffirmed its position on promoting peace and talks on the Ukraine crisis, and proposed to send a special representative of the Chinese government on Eurasian affairs to visit Ukraine and other countries to conduct in-depth communication with all parties on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.

In May, Li Hui, the special representative of the Chinese government on Eurasian affairs, visited Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany, the European Union headquarters and Russia, and had extensive contacts and exchanges with all parties on the political solution to the Ukrainian crisis. , to gather more international consensus.

China has been committed to promoting the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis, demonstrating its firm belief in peacefully resolving conflicts and its lofty goal of building a fair, equal, and inclusive global governance system.

America and the West pale in comparison

The article analyzes that some EU member states clearly hope to resolve the Ukraine crisis peacefully, but the United States is doing everything it can to prevent peace in Europe in order to maintain global hegemony.

There are two forces at play in today’s world: one dominated by the United States and its allies, which disrupt social and political harmony and spark conflicts; way to resolve disputes.

For a period of time, the United States and NATO have tried every means to prolong the conflict in order to safeguard their vested interests in the Black Sea and other regions. To this end, they have not hesitated to violate international norms and even engage in coercive diplomacy. The purpose of the United States is to weaken Russia and contain China‘s peaceful rise.

In stark contrast, China will continue to be committed to promoting the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis through diplomatic means, and will always uphold an open, transparent and inclusive attitude. Except for some Western countries led by the United States, the rest of the world welcomes China‘s efforts to peacefully resolve the Ukraine crisis.

