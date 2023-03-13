Foreign journalists and local independent media they were not admitted at the first session of the Tunisian parliament, which took office on Monday and which has very limited powers as a result of the authoritarian turn of Kais Saied, who was elected president of Tunisia in 2019. The last time this happened was in 2011, when after the so-called “Arab Spring” President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali was deposed.

Saied began his authoritarian turn in 2021, after two years in which he had governed with the consent of the majority of Tunisians. In July 2021, the president suspended the work of parliament, and then dissolved it in March 2022. He subsequently governed by decree, until the approval of a new constitution, which guarantees him broad powers and which instituted a new electoral law which it does not provide for the participation of parties in elections, but only of independent candidates. Turnout in the first elections held under this law, last December, was among the lowest in the world and today Tunisia has a parliament that is not representative of the country. At least ten political opponents have been arrested, often without formal charges, in recent months, and large protests have ensued.