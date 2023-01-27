Foreign media: 13 people have been rescued and 9 people are still missing in the sinking accident of a Hong Kong-registered freighter

2023-01-25

Reference News Network reported on January 25 that Kyodo News reported on January 25 that regarding the shipwreck of the Hong Kong-registered cargo ship “JINTIAN” that occurred in the offshore waters of the Man and Woman Islands in Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan in the early morning of the same day, according to Japan’s 7th District Maritime Security Headquarters ( Kitakyushu) said eight more crew members were rescued by the Korea Coast Guard and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force.

According to reports, as of now, a total of 13 crew members have been rescued, and the whereabouts of 9 people are still unknown. There were 22 crew members on the ship, including 14 Chinese and eight Burmese.

The report pointed out that when the shipwreck occurred, a strong sea wind warning was issued near the scene. Patrol ships and aircraft searched the area but were held back by strong winds. According to the report of the patrol boat that arrived at the scene, the wind speed in the sea area at the scene reached 8 meters per second and the wave height was 3 meters on the morning of the 25th.

Reuters said it was unclear what caused the cargo ship transporting timber to capsize. Western Japan was battered by a winter storm on Tuesday, bringing cold, windy conditions.

According to a report on the website of Singapore’s “Lianhe Zaobao” on the 25th, South Korea’s Jeju Local Coast Guard said earlier that among the rescued crew members, 11 people “have not yet regained consciousness.”

According to reports, the Jeju Coast Guard and the Japan Coast Guard are launching a joint search and rescue operation at the accident site. The maritime police also found 3 empty life rafts and 2 empty lifeboats in the sea area where the incident occurred, and speculated that the rescued crew members might be sent to Nagasaki.