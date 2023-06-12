Home » Foreign media: 4 policemen killed in shooting incident at Vietnam police station – Xinhua English.news.cn
World

Foreign media: 4 policemen killed in shooting incident at Vietnam police station – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin

Foreign media: 4 policemen killed in shooting incident at Vietnam police station

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-06-12 15:07

Chinanews.com, June 12th, comprehensive foreign media news, on the 11th local time, shooting incidents occurred at two police stations in central Vietnam, killing 4 policemen and injuring 2 others.

Agence France-Presse quoted sources from the Ministry of Public Security of Vietnam as saying that the murdered police officers were posthumously promoted. In addition, local officials and people were killed and injured in the accident, but the report did not disclose specific details.

According to reports from the Vietnam News Agency, two of the detained hostages have been released, and one hostage managed to escape on his own. At present, 22 suspects involved in the case have been arrested, and relevant departments are continuing to hunt for other suspects involved in the case. The local government appealed to residents to remain calm and not to panic.

Agence France-Presse stated that gun violence is extremely rare in Vietnam, people cannot own guns, and black market guns are also extremely rare.

(Original title: Foreign media: 4 policemen were killed in a shooting incident at a police station in Vietnam)

See also  Atami mudslide in Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan has killed 3 people, 113 people still missing

You may also like

Floods in Serbia | Info

How to survive 40 days in the jungle...

US decides to return to UNESCO to counter...

on display the shots of Lannino and Naccari

Silvio Berlusconi dead, Putin’s condolences: “Great loss, not...

New Dacia Duster and Fiat Panda at 12...

Udinese – From Pereyra to Ampadu, the latest...

J esus and John Wayne, book review by...

What death took from me and taught me...

Jewish identity beyond Israel – breaking news

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy