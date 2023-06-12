Foreign media: 4 policemen killed in shooting incident at Vietnam police station – Xinhua English.news.cn

Foreign media: 4 policemen killed in shooting incident at Vietnam police station

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-06-12 15:07

Chinanews.com, June 12th, comprehensive foreign media news, on the 11th local time, shooting incidents occurred at two police stations in central Vietnam, killing 4 policemen and injuring 2 others.

Agence France-Presse quoted sources from the Ministry of Public Security of Vietnam as saying that the murdered police officers were posthumously promoted. In addition, local officials and people were killed and injured in the accident, but the report did not disclose specific details.

According to reports from the Vietnam News Agency, two of the detained hostages have been released, and one hostage managed to escape on his own. At present, 22 suspects involved in the case have been arrested, and relevant departments are continuing to hunt for other suspects involved in the case. The local government appealed to residents to remain calm and not to panic.

Agence France-Presse stated that gun violence is extremely rare in Vietnam, people cannot own guns, and black market guns are also extremely rare.