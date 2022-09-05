Foreign media: 10 dead in Canada stabbing, Trudeau says ‘terrifying and heartbreaking’

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-09-06 00:55

Reference News Network reported on September 5. According to a report by the Russian Satellite News Agency on September 5, according to local Canadian “City News“, citing law enforcement agencies, stabbings occurred in several locations in Saskatchewan, Canada, local time on the 4th. 10 people have been killed and at least 15 people have been stabbed, and two suspects are still at large.

The media said: “The police launched a hunt for two suspects on the 4th.”

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police announced that two men, Damian Sanderson and Miles Sanderson, were wanted for a series of attacks at multiple locations between the two settlements, the report said. Residents were advised to hide in sheltered rooms and avoid contact with criminals. At present, Saskatchewan has issued a province-wide alert, and then the alert was expanded to neighboring Manitoba and Alberta. A state of emergency has been declared in the area where the incident occurred.

According to Agence France-Presse, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote on Twitter that the stabbing incident in Saskatchewan on the 4th was “horrific and heartbreaking”.