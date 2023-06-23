Home » Foreign media: data breaches increase in Australia’s first cyber security officer appointed – yqqlm
Foreign media: data breaches increase in Australia's first cyber security officer appointed

Foreign media: data breaches increase in Australia's first cyber security officer appointed

Foreign media: data breaches increase in Australia’s first cyber security officer

Reference news network reported on June 23Australia has appointed a senior air force chief as its first cyber security official to help respond to a major data breach and boost national security capabilities amid a surge in cyber intrusions, Reuters reported.

According to reports, Australian Prime Minister Albanese said on June 23 that Air Force Lieutenant General Darren Goldie, who has 30 years of military experience, will serve as the national cybersecurity coordinator from July 3.

“We believe cybersecurity is a critical component of modern government in response to new and emerging challenges,” Albanese said.

Goldie’s new mission will be supported by the Home Office’s national office.

Law firm HWL Ebsworth, whose clients include Australia’s largest bank and some government departments, is the latest victim of a spate of data breaches reported in Australia.

HWL Ebsworth refers to the "Black Cat" (Black Cat) ransomware (also known as ALPHV), which may have posted some of its stolen data on the dark web. Australia's big four banks said earlier this week that the banking system was not affected by the data breach.

