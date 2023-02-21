Home World Foreign media disclosed: How Biden’s “whirlwind” trip to Kiev was kept secret-reference news
World

Foreign media disclosed: How Biden’s “whirlwind” trip to Kiev was kept secret-reference news

by admin
  1. Foreign media revealed: How Biden’s “whirlwind” trip to Kiev was kept secret Reference News
  2. President Biden made an unexpected surprise visit to Kiev, and promised another $500 million in military aid to Ukraine on the eve of the anniversary of the Russo-Ukrainian War Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
  3. [Hot Spot Interaction]Xi Jinping’s “Peace Speech” against the Global United Front? The Epoch Times
  4. Caijing Morning Post: Start quietly in the early morning! The details of Biden’s surprise visit to Kiev were revealed, and another blockbuster new real estate regulation (1 new stock) Mobile Sina.com
  5. Current Affairs Jingwei (February 21, 2023) – President Biden made an unexpected surprise visit to Kiev, and on the eve of the anniversary of the Russo-Ukrainian war, he promised to give Ukrainian military aid of 500 million U.S. dollars; after the spy balloon incident, Huawei once again became the focus of security Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
  6. View full coverage on Google News
See also  Czech Republic, President Milos Zeman hospitalized after the vote

You may also like

Need for concreteness for complex choices

“Atelje 61” got a new space in the...

New earthquake in Turkey, the moment in which...

Russia-Ukraine War Costs Germany Over 100 Billion Euros

UNRAE / CO2 reduction: Paolo A. Starace’s point...

Criticism of “Everything goes”, the new work by...

The dead and the damage caused by the...

The peace plan for Ukraine? The US suspect...

The sense of happiness is overwhelming!Four-day work preparation...

€10 discount on purchases at Caddy’s with WINDAY

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy