- Foreign media focus on the 20th National Congress: Planning a blueprint for China’s future development – Teller Report China Net
- Analysis of Xi Jinping’s reform of strengthening the military indicates that there will be problems after the 20th National Congress | DW | 17.10.2022 DW
- When Xi Jinping participated in the discussion of the Guangxi delegation to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, he emphasized that his heart will be in one place and his strength will be directed to one place, so that the giant ship that promotes the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation will ride the wind and break the waves and sail away. network People
- Xi Jinping participates in the discussion of the Guangxi delegation to the 20th Party Congress Oriental Outlook Weekly
- Summary of China’s financial media reports: Twenty major reports: insist on focusing on the real economy for economic development Wall Street Journal
- See full coverage on Google News