Foreign media: Germany announces 65 billion euros in consumer aid to tackle energy crisis

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-09-06 00:50

Reference News Network reported on September 5. According to a report on the website of Singapore’s “Lianhe Zaobao” on the 4th, Europe is facing the worst energy crisis in decades. The German government announced on the 4th local time that it will launch a project worth 65 billion euros (1 A consumer assistance program to protect consumers and businesses from soaring inflation.

The German government said in a document that it will spend 65 billion euros on a third aid package that the ruling coalition has agreed to pursue, including an extension of 1.5 billion euros in public transport discounts, as well as 9,000 1.7 billion euros in tax relief for energy-intensive companies.

“We will use the revenue from windfall taxes on energy companies to lower prices for final consumers such as gas, oil, coal, etc.,” German Chancellor Scholz said, adding: “This is the largest of the three aid packages.”

According to reports, the new aid plan is the third aid plan launched by Scholz in less than 10 months after taking office. The first two plans total more than 30 billion euros.

German Finance Minister Lindner said: “This relief measure is feasible in the existing budget plans for 2022 and 2023 due to the high taxation of the government due to inflation.”

According to the report, since Russia stopped the gas supply of the “Beixi-1” pipeline due to a technical failure, the German government has activated the second “alarm” stage of the three-level emergency plan for natural gas shortages. Once in the “alert” phase, German gas prices will rise significantly.

In addition, the German government is reportedly considering relaxing several core energy and environmental policies to mitigate the impact of a surge in energy prices, including extending the operation of nuclear and coal-fired power plants.