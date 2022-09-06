Foreign media: Heavy rains in Sudan cause floods, nearly 230,000 people affected by the country

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-09-06 00:57

Reference News Network reported on September 5. According to a report on the website of Singapore’s “Lianhe Zaobao” on the 4th, the northeastern African country of Sudan has entered the rainy season in May. Since the rainy season in May, the heavy rainfall for several days has caused the water level of the Nile River to rise rapidly, causing floods to sweep across 16 states in Sudan. More than 100 people died in the floods and tens of thousands of houses collapsed.

“The death toll due to floods and heavy rains has reached 112 and another 115 injured,” a spokesman for Sudan’s National Civil Defense Council said.

According to reports, the flood caused the complete destruction of nearly 35,000 houses and the partial damage of about 49,000 houses, affecting about 226,000 people nationwide.

The United Nations has warned that this year’s floods could affect 460,000 Sudanese, well above the average of 388,600 affected each year between 2017 and 2021.