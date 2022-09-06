Home World Foreign media: Heavy rains in Sudan cause floods, nearly 230,000 people across the country are affected – yqqlm
World

Foreign media: Heavy rains in Sudan cause floods, nearly 230,000 people across the country are affected – yqqlm

by admin

Foreign media: Heavy rains in Sudan cause floods, nearly 230,000 people affected by the country

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-09-06 00:57

Reference News Network reported on September 5. According to a report on the website of Singapore’s “Lianhe Zaobao” on the 4th, the northeastern African country of Sudan has entered the rainy season in May. Since the rainy season in May, the heavy rainfall for several days has caused the water level of the Nile River to rise rapidly, causing floods to sweep across 16 states in Sudan. More than 100 people died in the floods and tens of thousands of houses collapsed.

“The death toll due to floods and heavy rains has reached 112 and another 115 injured,” a spokesman for Sudan’s National Civil Defense Council said.

According to reports, the flood caused the complete destruction of nearly 35,000 houses and the partial damage of about 49,000 houses, affecting about 226,000 people nationwide.

The United Nations has warned that this year’s floods could affect 460,000 Sudanese, well above the average of 388,600 affected each year between 2017 and 2021.

(Original title: Foreign media: Torrential rains in Sudan caused floods to affect nearly 230,000 people across the country)

See also  first!CCTV Mid-Autumn Festival Gala will be broadcast simultaneously overseas

You may also like

Chile’s referendum rejects draft new constitution

Massacre in Canada, one of the two killers...

Ukraine – Russia, news on the war today...

Iran, an NGO denounces: “Two lgbtq + activists...

Russia exposes Ukrainian air force losses, Kyiv proposes...

The “Circle of Friends” continues to expand and...

Kremlin: The North Stream cut off supply is...

Russia, Navalny in solitary confinement for unbuttoned suit...

10 dead in stabbing incident in Saskatchewan, Canada...

Kenya, the Supreme Court confirms Ruto’s victory. The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy