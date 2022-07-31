Foreign media: Interest in the SCO has been on the rise, China and Russia support the orderly promotion of the SCO expansion

Reference News Network reported on July 31. According to a report on the website of Lianhe Zaobao in Singapore on July 29, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said when meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the 28th local time that the two major powers of China and Russia should strengthen strategic communication in a timely manner. , will help promote the healthy and stable development of Sino-Russian relations, and help promote the development of the international order in a fair and reasonable direction.

Wang Yi met with Lavrov on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization foreign ministers’ meeting in Tashkent, according to a press release issued by Chinese state media.

According to the report, Wang Yi said that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the signing of the “Shanghai Cooperation Organization Charter” and the 15th anniversary of the signing of the “Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States Long-term Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation Treaty”, which is of great significance to inherit the past and usher in the future. China is willing to strengthen solidarity and cooperation with all member states, including Russia, to make the SCO a backbone for defending international fairness and justice, a stabilizing factor for regional and world peace, and an important engine for post-epidemic recovery.

The press release also stated that the two sides positively commented on the development of the SCO, and will jointly support Uzbekistan in successfully hosting the SCO Foreign Ministers Council meeting, jointly promote the meeting to achieve positive results, and make various preparations for the Samarkand summit. The two sides will explore and optimize the operation of the SCO and advance the process of SCO membership expansion in an orderly manner.

According to a report by RIA Novosti on July 28, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a notice saying that Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Tashkent. The two sides noted that despite the difficult geopolitical situation, relations between Moscow and Beijing are flourishing.

“The foreign ministers of the two countries made positive comments on the status quo of Russia-China relations, which continue to flourish despite the difficult geopolitical situation,” the briefing said.

In addition, the two sides also exchanged views on the main challenges facing the SCO, development prospects and improving its status on the international stage, the report said. The two sides emphasized the leading role of the SCO in building the regional security architecture, and pointed out that the organization has made significant and constructive contributions to maintaining regional peace and stability and promoting economic development.

According to the report, Grigory Logvinov, deputy secretary general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, said on the 27th: “It may not be reasonable to directly link what is happening in the world today with the desire of some countries to join the SCO. Since the establishment of the SCO, it may not be reasonable. , the interest in it has been rising.”

“Many countries would like to first familiarize themselves with the SCO and its activities,” Logvinov said.

Logvinov emphasized: “This irrefutably proves that the norms and values ​​followed by the SCO have been highly recognized by the international community, and that most countries are willing to build relations with other countries on the basis of equality and mutual respect, and are willing to cooperate with other countries on the basis of equality and mutual respect. Other countries coordinate interests, negotiate positions and concerns, rather than being the object or follower of a country’s dictates.”

In addition, according to the TASS news agency on July 28, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov told the media on the 28th that on the eve of the SCO summit, a series of countries lined up to join the organization.