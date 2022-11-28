Foreign media: Bird flu epidemic ravages Japan and culls 470,000 chickens

Reference News Network reported on November 28 that according to a report from the Russian satellite agency Tokyo, an outbreak of bird flu broke out in Kagoshima County in southwestern Japan on the 27th, and a total of about 470,000 chickens began to be culled immediately.

The report quoted Kyodo News that early in the weekend, suspected cases appeared in Kagoshima Prefecture. Genetic analysis confirmed the local presence of highly pathogenic strains of avian influenza. Within a radius of 3 kilometers of the infected area, the quarantine of chickens and eggs is carried out, and the transportation of chickens and eggs beyond 10 kilometers is prohibited.

According to the report, bird flu outbreaks have occurred in Okayama, Kagawa, Miyagi, Aomori and Hokkaido since autumn. Since the first round of bird flu outbreaks of this season was reported at the end of October, Japan has culled about 2.75 million birds.