Foreign media: More than 200 million people receive weather warnings as powerful winter storm hits the United States

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-12-25 01:35

Reference News Network reported on December 24 that according to a report on the website of Singapore’s “Lianhe Zaobao” on December 24, a powerful arctic storm swept across the United States. Large swathes of Canada have also been affected by the forced cancellation of festive gatherings.

According to reports, more than 200 million people have received weather warnings from the coastal states of North America to the U.S.-Mexico border in the south and Florida, and 1.5 million people have no power supply.

According to reports, affected by bad weather, there have been many traffic accidents in the United States in recent days. On the 23rd local time, a series of 50 vehicles collided in Ohio, killing two people.

According to reports, an ice storm occurred in the Northwest on the Pacific side of the United States, and roads were covered with thick ice. In Seattle, Portland and other places, some people went out on roller skates.

Eastern states are reported to be worst off. In North Carolina, about 175,000 people were without power, and in Virginia, 152,000 people were without power. Other hard-hit states included Maine, Tennessee, New York and Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, there were an estimated 340,000 power outages in Canada, most of them in Quebec.

According to another report, airlines canceled more than 5,000 U.S. flights on the 23rd. Tens of thousands of travelers have had their vacation trips disrupted as a massive winter storm disrupted airport operations across the United States.

According to weather forecasts, the scope of this winter storm is unprecedented, and about 60% of Americans are under some kind of winter weather warning or warning. Temperatures plummeted to -57C in some areas. Experts warn that exposure to such ultra-low temperatures for 5 to 10 minutes can cause frostbite.