Foreign media: NATO refuses to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine, British official says Western tanks are not “panacea”

Reference News Network reported on February 19 that NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg rejected Ukraine’s request for cluster munitions and phosphorus bombs, saying NATO does not provide such weapons, DPA reported on the 18th.

According to the report, Stoltenberg told the Luxembourg Radio and Television Group/ITV reporter at the Munich Security Conference on the 18th: “NATO neither recommends nor provides such weapons. We provide artillery and other types of weapons, but we do not provide Cluster bombs.”

According to reports, on the 17th, also at this meeting, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Kubrakov made a request for cluster munitions and phosphorus bombs.

The use of both weapons is highly controversial and an international treaty (neither Ukraine nor Russia has signed) bans the use of cluster munitions.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba defended Kubrakov and his ammunition demands at the meeting on the 18th. Because Ukraine is not a party to a treaty banning the weapon, it can be used legally, he said, adding that the ammunition would help ward off an attack.

Cluster munitions are missiles and bombs that explode when they hit a target, releasing many small explosives. Phosphorus bombs can cause severe burns and poisoning.

On the 18th, German Green Party politician Anton Hofreit criticized Ukraine’s request for such weapons. “I think that request is wrong,” he told reporters.

According to reports from the TASS news agency and the German news TV channel website, British Defense Secretary Wallace said in an interview with the German “Der Spiegel” weekly on the 18th that after making the political decision to hand over tanks to Kiev, many Western countries found that they had no supplies for Ukraine. used tanks.

“The problem became immediately apparent,” Wallace said, according to the report. “Despite the political decision, many countries found that their militaries did not have good tanks to supply. Soldiers sent by politicians to depots noted that their tanks were either broken or broken.” , or it has not been repaired for Ukraine. You are well aware of these problems with the combat power of the Bundeswehr. And in other countries, the situation is no different.”

Wallace went on to say: “We all have to be painfully aware that our military (resources) have been more or less depleted in the past 30 years. The data shows how many tanks countries have, but the reality tells us that very few of them can Use.” He said this also applies to ammunition stocks, which are not in sufficient quantity to be delivered to Kiev.

The Defense Secretary also believes that Western tanks are not a “panacea” that can turn the tide of battle overnight. Modern combat methods for training Ukrainian troops and using various weapons in coordination are very important.

According to reports, on January 25, the German government confirmed that it would send 14 Leopard-2 tanks to Ukraine. Great Britain, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, the United States and France have also expressed interest in supplying Kiev with Western-made tanks.

The report mentioned that Michael Schellhorn, head of the Airbus Group’s armament department, said that he opposed the provision of Western fighter jets to Ukraine now. “Given Russia’s strong air defense capabilities, I question the claim that fighter jets are currently a key element in the war in Ukraine,” the head of Airbus Defense and Space told the German newspaper in an interview.

He also said that even if the West aids Ukrainian fighter jets, it will only provide older models, and it will take months to train pilots and ground crews.

However, Schellhorn did not completely rule out the possibility of supplying fighter jets to Ukraine, the report said. He explained that he was not saying “you should not do anything because you are afraid of angering Putin”.