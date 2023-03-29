A shooting incident occurred at an elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, USA on the 27th. The picture shows the scene of the crime.

Overseas.com, March 29 (Xinhua) — A shooting incident at an elementary school in Tennessee, USA on March 27 killed 7 people including the gunman, becoming another mass shooting incident. The American Broadcasting Corporation and India’s One World News reported on the 28th that so far this year, nearly 10,000 people have died in shooting incidents across the United States. It’s not just adults, children are also victims of gun violence.

“Gun violence in the United States has shown the world its ugly side in the first three months of 2023. According to data from the American Gun Violence Archive, as of March 27, 9,870 people have died from gun violence in the United States” , the Indian media said so. And it’s not just adults, 338 of those killed by gun violence this year were teens and 60 were children. So far in 2023, there have been 129 mass shootings.

David Yaman, a professor at Wake Forest University in the United States who studies gun culture in the United States, said that what is special about the United States is that guns have always existed, and ordinary people can also own them. The US VOX News Network stated that in 2022, although the US Congress reached an agreement on limited gun reform for the first time in nearly 30 years, the latest shooting incidents show that narrow reforms cannot stop mass shootings, and gun violence is deeply entrenched in the United States. (Overseas Net Zhang Ni)