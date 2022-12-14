Home World Foreign media: New Zealand passes smoking ban and will raise smoking age year by year – Teller Report Teller Report
　　Foreign media: New Zealand passes smoking ban and will raise smoking age year by year

Reference News Network reported on December 13 that New Zealand will gradually implement a near-total smoking ban starting next year, prohibiting people born after 2008 from buying cigarettes and reducing nicotine content in products.

The nicotine content of cigarettes will be drastically reduced and the cigarettes themselves will be harder to buy under legislation passed by parliament on Monday, and will never be available to anyone currently under the age of 14.

The report also said that the law is equivalent to raising the smoking age every year, and the purpose is to reduce the number of smokers almost immediately.

The report pointed out that the proportion of New Zealand adults who smoke is already relatively low, only 8%. However, the “smoke-free environment” law passed on the same day aims to reduce this figure to less than 5% by 2025.

The report also pointed out that in addition to gradually raising the age threshold, the new law will also reduce the number of retailers selling tobacco products nationwide to a maximum of 600, from the current number of 6,000.

The law would also reduce nicotine content in tobacco products, the report said.

The new law does not ban e-cigarettes, the report said. (Compilation/Zhao Feifei)

