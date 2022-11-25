Home World Foreign media: South Korean truck drivers strike again, manufacturing supply chains at risk – yqqlm
Foreign media: South Korean truck drivers strike again, manufacturing supply chains at risk

Foreign media: Korean truck drivers strike again, manufacturing supply chains at risk

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-11-26 02:35

Reference News Network reported on November 25, Reuters reported that unionized South Korean truck drivers on the 24th went on strike for the second time in less than six months, potentially disrupting the world’s 10th largest economy. Fuel supply to various industries such as petrochemical industry.

Amid soaring fuel costs, truckers are calling on the government to make a freight floor price system known as “guaranteed freight” that is due to expire at the end of the year and increase other industries, including tankers, the report said. Benefits for truck drivers.

The South Korean government has said it will extend the minimum price system for three years, but has rejected other demands from the unions.

According to the report, the trade union estimated that about 22,000 people participated in the rallies across the country on the 24th, while the South Korean Ministry of Transportation said that about 9,600 people participated in the rally. The strikers did not clash with the police who were present to maintain order.

In Busan, South Korea’s largest port, long lines of police and buses can be seen along the main road.

The strike’s main organizer, the Cargo Truck Drivers Solidarity Union (CTSU), has warned that the strike could halt oil supplies to major refineries and disrupt shipments to major ports and factories.

The South Korean Ministry of Transport said on the evening of the 24th that since the start of the strike, container traffic at the port has dropped to 40% of normal levels, but given that companies have already shipped goods ahead of schedule, no major losses have been reported so far.

