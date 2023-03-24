Foreign media: Saudi Arabia and Syria talk for the first time in 11 years

According to the Associated Press citing Saudi official media reports on March 23, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said today that Saudi Arabia is negotiating with the Syrian side to restore consular services, which is the first dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Syria since 2012.

Saudi state-run News TV reported the report citing a source in the Saudi foreign ministry.

The report said that during the Syrian civil war that began in 2011, Saudi Arabia supported the Syrian opposition against the Damascus government. In recent years, however, there has been a gradual wave of reconciliation in the region. The process was accelerated by international sympathy sparked by devastating earthquakes in Syria and Turkey last month, with Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries sending aid to Damascus.

Earlier this month, regional power Iran and Saudi Arabia restored diplomatic ties, the report said. The two countries have supported opposing sides in the Syrian conflict since 2011. Their restoration of diplomatic relations could be a turning point in Damascus’ political fortunes. Brokered by China, the unexpected rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran quickly had ripple effects across the region.

The report also said that the Saudi foreign minister publicly acknowledged that there is a growing consensus among Arab countries that dialogue with Damascus is necessary.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Ali Abu Gheit said earlier this month that Saudi Arabia will host the next Arab League summit in May. Most countries hope to restore Syria’s Arab League membership at the summit. In 2011, Syria was suspended from membership in the Arab League.

Source | Reference News




