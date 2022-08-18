Foreign media: Thames water level is lowest in 17 years, tens of millions of British users have limited water

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-08-18 17:38

Reference News Network reported on August 18, according to Agence France-Presse London, the UK’s largest water supply company Thames Water announced on the 17th that because large areas of England were in drought, the company’s about 15 million users in London and its surrounding areas have been removed from the 24th of this month. From now on, the use of hoses to wash cars, water gardens, fill paddling pools and clean windows and doors will result in penalties.

This is the first time water restrictions have been imposed in the British capital in a decade. Water supply providers in much of Wales, the south and southeast of England have implemented their own water restrictions ahead of Thames Water’s announcement, with nearly 30 million Britons expected to live under water restrictions next week Impact.

The report pointed out that most of the UK experienced its driest July since 1935, the Thames has reached its lowest level in 17 years, and reservoirs in the Thames Valley and London are in a state of water shortage.