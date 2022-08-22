Foreign media: The United States, Britain, France and Germany call on Russia and Ukraine to exercise restraint to ensure the safety of nuclear power plants

Reference News Network reported on August 22 that according to Singapore’s “Lianhe Zaobao” website on the 22nd, the leaders of the United States, Britain, France and Germany called on the Russian and Ukrainian military to exercise restraint, stressing the importance of ensuring the safety of nuclear power plants in Ukraine.

The report quoted AFP and Reuters sources as saying that U.S. President Biden, British Prime Minister Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Scholz had a phone call on the 21st to discuss the situation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in Ukraine and promised to continue to support Battle of Kyiv. The largest nuclear power plant in Europe has been under Russian control since March.

Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (European News Agency)

According to the report, the British side issued a statement saying that the heads of the four countries emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety and security of nuclear facilities in a joint teleconference. They also welcomed Russia’s agreement to allow a delegation of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to visit the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

A Scholz spokesman said the four leaders called on the IAEA’s independent investigators to “expeditiously” inspect the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

According to reports, Putin had a phone call with Macron on the 19th. During the call, the two agreed that the IAEA should send a team of experts to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant as soon as possible to conduct an inspection.

The report pointed out that Russia and Ukraine have been accusing each other of shelling the area around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.