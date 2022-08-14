Home World Foreign media: The US illegally crossed the border to illegally mine Syrian oil and transported 89 oil tankers to Iraq – yqqlm
August 14, 2022 20:22 PM

The U.S. military illegally transported 89 oil tankers from Syria to Iraq on the 13th.

[Overseas Network]According to the Russian Satellite News Agency on the 14th, the Syrian State News Agency (SANA) quoted sources as saying that the US military illegally transported 89 oil tankers from Syria to Iraq on the 13th.

The Syrian state news agency said the U.S. military sent a convoy of 89 oil tankers from Hasakah province in northeastern Syria to Iraq through illegal border crossings. The Syrian side also said that the US military used 144 oil tankers to transfer stolen oil in a similar manner on the 11th.

U.S. armed forces currently control the provinces of Deir ez-Zor, Hasakah and Raqqa in northern and northeastern Syria, which contain Syria’s largest oil and gas deposits. Syria has repeatedly said that the US military has occupied its territory with the aim of blatantly stealing oil.

