Foreign media: Three people were killed in a random shooting in Washington state, the gunman is at large.

Foreign media: Three dead in random shooting in Washington state, gunman at large

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-01-25 14:52

Reference News Network reported on January 25 that according to Agence France-Presse and Singapore’s “Lianhe Zaobao” website on January 25, a random attack occurred in Washington State, the United States. After a gunman shot and killed three people in a convenience store in Yakima City, the state escape.

Yakima police said a man shot and killed three people after entering a local convenience store around 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 24. There was no apparent conflict between the gunman and the victim.

The police said that the suspect is Haddock, a 21-year-old local resident. After committing the crime, he snatched a car and fled the scene. His motive for the crime is still unclear. The police department is urging anyone who spots the suspect to call the police.

Two mass shootings have been reported in the past three days in Los Angeles, California, and the Half Moon Bay area of ​​San Francisco. In addition, on the evening of the 23rd in Oakland, California, a shooting incident occurred at a gas station, resulting in one death and seven injuries.

