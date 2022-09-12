A convoy of U.S. troops leaves Syria. (Data map)

Overseas Network, September 12. According to a report by Lebanon’s “Square” (Al-Mayadeen) TV station on the 11th, the US military convoy passed the illegal border crossing near Alwaleed that day and transported 100 oil tankers from Syria to the US military base in northern Iraq. of oil.

The report quoted sources as saying that at 7:70 am local time on the 11th, a US military convoy consisting of 100 oil tankers, military vehicles carrying military equipment and armored vehicles, and trucks suspected of carrying damaged military vehicles passed through. Leaving Syria at an illegal border crossing near Alwaleed.

Recently, the US military has frequently stolen Syrian oil. The Syrian State News Agency reported on the 9th that the US military dispatched 88 oil tankers that day to transfer the oil stolen from Syria to the US military base in Iraq through illegal border crossings. The report also said that last week alone, the US military dispatched more than 300 oil tankers to smuggle oil from Syria. The Syrian government and people have repeatedly condemned such “robber” acts by the US military. (Overseas Net Yao Kaihong)