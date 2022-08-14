Foreign media: U.S. illegally crossed border to transport 89 oil tankers to Iraq
The U.S. military illegally transported 89 oil tankers from Syria to Iraq on the 13th (Sputnik News Agency)
Overseas Network, August 14. According to the Russian Satellite News Agency’s news on the 14th, the Syrian State News Agency (SANA) quoted sources as saying that the US military illegally transported 89 oil tankers from Syria to Iraq on the 13th.
The Syrian state news agency said the U.S. military sent a convoy of 89 oil tankers from Hasakah province in northeastern Syria to Iraq through illegal border crossings. The Syrian side also said that the US military used 144 oil tankers to transfer stolen oil in a similar manner on the 11th.
U.S. armed forces currently control the provinces of Deir ez-Zor, Hasakah and Raqqa in northern and northeastern Syria, which contain Syria’s largest oil and gas deposits. Syria has repeatedly said that the US military has occupied its territory with the aim of blatantly stealing oil. (Overseas Network – Wang Shanning)
Copyright and Disclaimer
Copyright statement: All manuscripts whose source is “Interchange, Xinhua Daily and its sub-newspapers” or whose telegram is “Xinhua Newspaper Net” are the exclusive copyright of Xinhua Newspaper Net, and may not be reproduced or mirrored without permission; The source must be indicated as “Xinhua Newspaper Net”, and the telephone number of “Xinhua Newspaper Net” must be retained.
Disclaimer: The manuscripts reproduced on this site only represent the author’s personal views and have nothing to do with Xinhua Newspapers.com. Its originality and the text and content stated in the text have not been verified by this site, and this site does not make any guarantee or commitment to the authenticity, completeness and timeliness of this text and all or part of its content and text. Readers are only for reference and please Verify the relevant content yourself.