Foreign media:At least 13 people were killed and 50 injured in an explosion at the ammunition depot of Pakistan’s anti-terrorism police station_Swat_Region_Khyber-Pashtun

Reference news network reported on April 25 According to reports from Reuters and Agence France-Presse, multiple explosions occurred on the evening of the 24th local time at an arsenal at a police station in northwest Pakistan, killing at least 13 people and injuring 50 others.

According to reports, multiple explosions occurred at a police station in charge of anti-terrorism affairs in the Swat area of ​​Pakistan’s Khyber-Pashtun Province that night. The Swat region was long held by Islamist militants before being driven out in a military operation in 2009.

A spokesman for the Khyber-Pashtun provincial police chief said in a statement that the explosion was caused by a fire in stored ammunition, “most likely due to an electrical short circuit. So far, no evidence of an external attack has been identified.” Most of the dead were counter-terrorism police officers, as well as a woman and her child who were passing by the police station at the time.

According to reports, the Pakistani police and military have stationed a large number of counter-terrorism personnel in the Swat area. A spokesman for the police chief said authorities were investigating the nature of the blast.

Sohail Khaled, the regional head of the counter-terrorism unit, told reporters the blasts did not appear to be suicide attacks or other acts of terrorism. “We have a large number of weapons in one of our storage rooms, and it is currently believed that (the explosion) may have been caused by negligence. We do not rule out any possibility.”

The administration of a hospital said several wounded had been admitted for treatment, some of them in critical condition, the report said.

