Foreign Minister Retno says Russia, Mexico and Brazil presidents are absent from G20 summit

Foreign Minister Retno says Russia, Mexico and Brazil presidents are absent from G20 summit

November 13, 2022 21:03 PM

Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.

[Compass News Network]Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi revealed at a press conference on Sunday (November 13) that three G20 leaders did not attend the meeting on the 15th and 16th. The G20 summit in Bali, namely Russia, Brazil and Mexico, which according to Retno has confirmed the absence of the leaders of the G20 summit above.
Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard will attend the G20 summit on behalf of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and the Brazilian President will attend the summit online. At present, my country has received a diplomatic note from the Russian ambassador in Jakarta, and Russian President Vladimir Putin Can’t attend the G20 summit.
The G20 Summit is an international economic cooperation forum with a group of 20 countries, namely China, South Korea, India, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, France, Russia, Japan, the European Union, Indonesia, Mexico, the Republic of South Africa, Saudi Arabia , Argentina, Brazil, Australia and Turkey. my country serves as the rotating presidency of the G20 summit. In addition to inviting G20 leaders, Ukraine and the Republic of Fiji are also invited to attend the G20 summit. As the Republic of Fiji is in the midst of an electoral event, the country will send a special envoy, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will attend online.
According to a report by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as of the 11th, 17 leaders of G20 countries confirmed their attendance at the G20 summit. A total of 18 leaders of G20 countries, including President Jokowi, increased from 10 countries to 8, and 10 leaders of international organizations attended the summit. The second G20 summit, the attendance rate of the leaders of this G20 summit is very high. In addition, under normal circumstances, not all G20 leaders will attend the G20 summit. (yus)

