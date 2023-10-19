Home » Foreign Ministries of Colombia, Argentina, and Chile Condemn Hospital Explosion in Gaza
World

Foreign Ministries of Colombia, Argentina, and Chile Condemn Hospital Explosion in Gaza

by admin
Foreign Ministries of Colombia, Argentina, and Chile Condemn Hospital Explosion in Gaza

Explosion at Gaza Hospital Condemned by Colombia, Argentina, and Chile

(CNN Spanish) – The foreign ministries of Colombia, Argentina, and Chile have denounced the explosion at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in northern Gaza, expressing their solidarity with the victims and their families.

In a statement, the Argentine Foreign Ministry announced its offer of humanitarian aid to the population affected by the conflict. The aid will be provided through the Argentine Agency for International Cooperation and Humanitarian Assistance, in coordination with the White Helmets.

Colombia, through its Foreign Ministry, also joined the urgent call of various United Nations Organizations, such as WHO and Unicef, to protect civilians and uphold international humanitarian law. The Colombian government emphasized that the attention to health must be actively protected and never targeted.

Meanwhile, the Chilean Foreign Ministry expressed its deep concern over the incident and noted that it may constitute a war crime. They called for a thorough investigation by competent national and international authorities. The ministry extended its condolences to the families of the victims, emphasizing the need to ensure justice and accountability for any potential violations of international law.

The Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital, which had been providing shelter to thousands of displaced people, was struck by a powerful explosion on Tuesday. According to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health in Gaza, the blast has resulted in at least 471 fatalities. However, CNN is unable to independently verify these numbers or determine the cause of the explosion.

Gaza officials have accused Israel of being responsible for the attack, while the Israel Defense Forces claim it was an Islamic Jihad rocket. The conflicting reports highlight the urgency and significance of a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

See also  The exceptional expulsion of two Democratic congressmen from the Tennessee House

As efforts continue to address the ongoing conflict in Gaza, international condemnation of attacks on civilian infrastructure and calls for the protection of innocent lives grow louder. The world waits for answers, justice, and a resolution to the long-standing tensions in the region.

You may also like

Udinese-Lecce / We need the perfect match, but...

News Udinese / Masina wants to be there...

Rise in Robberies and Violence in Cuba Amidst...

Between ethnic prohibitions and love: Paul and Marie,...

War ~ MOH Adventure

President Xiomara Castro Advocates for Zero Hunger at...

Mario Iorgulescu, definitively sentenced to prison with execution

Daily horoscope for October 19, 2023 | Magazine...

Germany Tightens Border Controls to Stop Cuban Immigration

Weather forecast October 19, 2023 | weather forecast

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy