foreign players don’t want to play for maccabi | Sport

After the match with Red Star, foreigners in the ranks of Maccabi from Tel Aviv asked for an urgent meeting with the club.

Source: MN PRESS

Since the beginning of the Israel-Palestine war, Maccabi plays its home games in Belgrade in “Pionir”, and after the defeat by Red Star, the foreigners in the ranks of Maccabi asked for an urgent meeting with the club’s management and made it clear that it was not on their mind to return to Israel.

“At the end of the last game in the Euroleague, the foreign players talked to the club management and announced their decision not to come to Israel today. Maccabi will play the next two games only with players from Israel“, the announcement states.

Maccabi will continue their league duties with matches against Hapoel Haifa on December 23 and Hapoel Be’er Sheva two days later. After the league was suspended on October 6, Maccabi returned to Israel on December 11 to play one match, and now the foreigners don’t want to go back.

This means that the team will certainly include Tamir Blato, Rafi Menko, Jaron Goldman and Omer Meyer, probably American-Israeli basketball player Ben Carter, who was born in Tel Aviv, and center Roman Sorkin, who was born in Minsk, but has spent his whole life in Israel.

We will see what John Bartolomeo and Jake Cohen, who are also Israeli citizens, will decide, and it is certain that Lorenzo Brown, Antonius Cleveland, Bonzie Colson, James Webb, Jasiel Rivero and Josh Niebo will not play in addition to the injured Baldwin.

