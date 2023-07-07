Foreigner Dies and Three Others Injured in Tragic Accident at Cangrejos Bridge

Title: (VIDEO) Foreigner Dies and Three Others Injured in Tragic Accident on Cangrejos Bridge

A tragic incident near the Cangrejos bridge has claimed the life of a young foreigner and left three others injured. The incident occurred when the vehicle they were traveling in veered off the road and plunged into a water-filled crack in the restricted area where a new bridge is being constructed over the Camú river. The unfortunate accident took place in the community of Sabaneta de Cangrejos, belonging to Sosúa, Puerto Plata.

The deceased has been identified as Samuel Antonio Martínez, a 25-year-old resident of the United States, specifically Florida. He was on vacation in the country, visiting his relatives who live in the populous Miramar (Los Cocos) expansion of Puerto Plata.

Tragically, Martínez passed away while being transferred to a healthcare center due to the severe injuries he sustained in the accident. The incident occurred at around 5:15 in the morning on Friday. Investigators have determined that the driver of the vehicle failed to heed warning signs about the dangerous conditions in that specific area.

Martínez’s companions, Ezequiel Almonte, Yuri Rojas, and Bryan Reyes, also suffered injuries from the incident. They were intoxicated after leaving a nightclub in Sosúa and were heading back to Puerto Plata when the tragedy struck. They received immediate medical attention for their injuries.

Eyewitnesses at the scene recounted that the four individuals were traveling in a black Honda Civic at a high speed, disregarding multiple warning markers and obstacles placed to prevent accidents. Following the crash, the victims became trapped inside the vehicle. Fortunately, a military officer stationed at the Puerto Plata Air Base, who was providing surveillance in the area, jumped into the water and rescued them.

The incident serves as a grim reminder of the dangers of reckless driving and the importance of adhering to traffic regulations and warning signs. Local authorities continue to investigate the exact cause of the accident and have urged the public to exercise caution while traveling on this portion of the road.

The loss of Samuel Antonio Martínez has left his family and friends devastated. The community joins them in mourning the tragic loss of a young life. May the injured individuals recover swiftly and find solace during this difficult time.

